InventHelp Inventor Develops Two-In-One Shower/Toilet Chair (CKL-1024)

"I was inspired to develop my invention after taking care of my own father-in-law for 4 years and witnessing what elderly people need for proper care and hygiene. My invention provides a two-in-one unit to more effectively and efficiently care for this population," said the inventor. The PERI CHAIR facilitates cleaning a patient more efficiently with the open bottom of the chair. It increases bathroom safety because with the transition seat a patient will never have to step into the shower. The invention prevents slips and falls from trying to lift the patient while showering. It reduces lifting strain on the caregiver. The two-in-one design reduces out of pocket costs for patients. The chair has a sturdy, adjustable design and is adjustable in height/width to fit over any toilet space. There is no need to lift the chair as two legs are on wheels. The chair can be wheeled into the shower/over toilet, and out of the bathroom.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1024, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

