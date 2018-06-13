InventHelp Inventor Develops UNWINDER (NPL-173)

The UNWINDER provides an effective way to hold and dispense electrical cable. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional holders. As a result, it saves time and it increases efficiency. The invention features a lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for electrical and wiring contractors. Additionally, the UNWINDER is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to prevent kinks and tangles in a wire coil."

