"A main focus for weightlifters and bodybuilders is building up the muscles in the neck and trapezoids. After watching other fitness enthusiasts, I determined an invention like mine would provide and effective way to achieve these goals," said the inventor. The HEAD HARNESS DEVICE helps an individual strengthen and tone the muscles in the neck, shoulders and upper back. This will, in turn, enhance performance and prevent injury in a variety of fitness and sport activities. In addition, it will allow users to achieve a sculpted look. This piece of equipment will also help rehabilitate muscles in the neck after injury or surgery. It has a small and compact design for easy transport.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2639, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-upper-body-strength-training-device-tpa-2639-300662222.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

