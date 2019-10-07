InventHelp Inventor Develops Vacuum Cleaner with Enhanced Features (ORD-2735)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Winter Garden, Fla., has developed the patent pending UV VACUUM CLEANER, an improved vacuum cleaner design that incorporates a series of features to help sanitize surfaces and kill bacteria, germs, dust mites, etc.

"Not only am I a physician, but I also suffer from allergies. I'm always thinking of ways to decrease infection rates. My invention offers a way to thoroughly clean and sanitize the interior of homes and other living spaces," said the inventor. As with conventional vacuum cleaners, the UV VACUUM CLEANER suctions up debris from both carpets and hard floors, thus keeping homes neat and tidy. The enhanced features of this vacuum cleaner promotes more sanitary surfaces within a home. It may prevent the spread of diseases and other contaminants among household members. In addition, it helps reduce the health effects of allergy sufferers. Ultimately, this convenient and easy-to-use vacuum cleaner may improve overall health of a household.

