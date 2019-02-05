InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle EVAP Accessory to Easily Detect Leaks (OCC-1383)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way for mechanics to locate leaks in a vehicle's EVAP system or tires," said an inventor, from Santa Ana, Calif., "so I invented the SMOG SYSTEM."

The invention provides an effective way to detect a leak in a vehicle's evaporative emission control system. In doing so, it saves time and effort when locating a leak. As a result, it could increase efficiency and safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for mechanics and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables a leak to be detected in an easy and efficient manner."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1383, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

