InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile, Efficient Backpack (FED-1410)

He developed the JAC PAC to make it easier to carry around a backpack. The space-saving backpack remains out of the way and unobtrusive while not in use. The design allows for easy access whenever it is needed. This eliminates hassles and frustrations. The backpack provides additional storage space for various items, such as school supplies, books, snacks, etc. Furthermore, the invention is designed to be lightweight and fashionable.

