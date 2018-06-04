InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Piece of Yard-Care Equipment (MTN-3015)

He developed the GARDEN MASTER to serve as a weed trimmer, leaf blower and hedge trimmer. The invention eliminates the need to carry around several pieces of equipment. It features a space-saving design that makes it easier to care for larger properties. The invention saves the user from having to hire professional landscapers. Additionally, it is easy to use. It includes a lawn trimmer as well.

