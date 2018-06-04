InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Piece of Yard-Care Equipment (MTN-3015)

News provided by

InventHelp

14:15 ET

PITTSBURGH, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As the superintendent of three buildings, I frequently use a lot of outdoor power equipment," said an inventor from New York, N.Y. "I wished I had a more versatile single tool that could get the job of several tools done. That would certainly make my job easier."

He developed the GARDEN MASTER to serve as a weed trimmer, leaf blower and hedge trimmer. The invention eliminates the need to carry around several pieces of equipment. It features a space-saving design that makes it easier to care for larger properties. The invention saves the user from having to hire professional landscapers. Additionally, it is easy to use. It includes a lawn trimmer as well.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3015, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-versatile-piece-of-yard-care-equipment-mtn-3015-300658540.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

Also from this source

14:30 ET InventHelp Inventor Develops New Rescue System (ALL-823)

14:30 ET InventHelp Inventor Develops Apparel to Hold a Microphone...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Piece of Yard-Care Equipment (MTN-3015)

News provided by

InventHelp

14:15 ET