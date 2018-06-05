"We were in search of a piece of equipment that would target our shoulders and chest, as well as our back and abdominal muscles, but couldn't find anything on the market. We developed our invention as a result of this need," said the inventors. The FLY WHEEL provides a more versatile alternative to conventional abdominal exercisers and pushup handles. It allows an individual to engage in a wider range of exercises. This will, in turn, effectively strengthen and tone the muscles in the core and upper extremities. Regular use will help improve stamina, endurance and balance, which will enhance performance in a variety of fitness and sport activities. It is compact in size for space-saving storage when not in use.

The original design was submitted to the Durham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DHM-417, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-versatile-set-of-exercise-equipment-dhm-417-300658312.html

SOURCE InventHelp

