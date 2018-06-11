InventHelp Inventor Develops Visual-Enhancing Cell Phone Case (AVZ-1677)

"It can be difficult reading the small print on a cell phone screen. I developed my idea to help people see the letters and numbers on their cell phones better," said the inventor. The MAGNI CASE eliminates the need to put on eyeglasses in order to read a cell phone screen. It allows font displayed upon the screen to be clear and easy to read. In addition, it serves as a protective case that will preserve a cell phone in the event it was accidentally dropped. This user-friendly case will be appreciated by any cell phone owner, but may prove to be particularly helpful to older individuals who commonly wear reading glasses.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AVZ-1677, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

