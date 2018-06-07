PITTSBURGH, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Being the field representative in charge of project operations, I have come across many issues to designs and detail information specifically in retrofit operations, most common to interior demising walls, that fall directly center to a curtain wall or window glazing. Architects and design groups, on the direction of demising walls, show to build an offset wall to be redirected to the nearest and closest wall edge or to a curtain wall or window mullion. After building many of the offset walls, I came out with an idea of developing a wall extension, that is able to retract and move with any glazing movement or deflection, and provide easy install and removal in case of any maintenance and also accomplish, all requirements, for sound, fire and rating between demising wall."
The WALL TO GLAZING ENCLOSURE fills the open space between the end of demising wall and connecting to curtain wall or window glazing face. There is no need for offset walls. The invention serves as a wall extension that looks great. It maintains the demising wall intent look abutting into a glass wall. The design keeps and maintains all natural light into the room, and it is architecturally pleasing. It maintains all required noise, fire, rating separation. Additionally, the invention offers an improved alternative to traditional partitions and has an adaptable design.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TOR-9899, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-wall-to-glazing-enclosure-tor-9899-300658727.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article