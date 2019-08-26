InventHelp Inventor Develops Washer/Dryer Combo Unit (HTM-7284)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Melbourne, Fla., has developed the EASY WASH, a unit that combines the functions of a clothes washing machine and dryer.

"As a child, I was the oldest of all my grandmother's grandchildren. It was my job to wash all the clothes. I felt like so much time was wasted at my young age of 12. I developed my invention to save time when washing and drying clothes," said the inventor. The EASY WASH allows loads of laundry to be automatically and sequentially washed and dried. It eliminates the need to manually transfer clothes at the end of each washing and drying cycle. Ultimately, this unit reduces the amount of time and effort spent on laundering clothes. In addition, it offers lower noise levels than current laundry appliances. This convenient and easy-to-use appliance can be used in any household, as well as commercial establishments, such as coin-operated laundry facilities; hotels and motels; and institutions, such as colleges and universities.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7284, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

