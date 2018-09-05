InventHelp Inventor Develops Water-Resistant Cabinet System (HLW-2052)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from N. Miami, Fla., has developed the LEAK LESS CABINETS, a modified wood cabinet design.

"I am the owner of a cabinet shop and wanted to develop a system that would eliminate the hassle and aggravation associated with leaking water and the subsequent water damage it creates," said the inventor.

The LEAK LESS CABINETS provide a new and improved under-sink cabinet system for collecting dripping water. Moisture can also create health hazards such as mold, mildew and bacterial growth. The area under a sink installed on a wooden cabinet is an area that is prone to water leaks, for example, the sink, the garbage-disposal device and any plumbing connection in houses. It withstands leaks without sustaining water damage. This will prevent water from damaging the floor and any other structure below. In turn, this will eliminate the need to replace cabinetry and flooring due to water damage. This system is adaptable for use in most residential kitchens and bathrooms. Finally, it is durable for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-2052, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

