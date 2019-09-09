InventHelp Inventor Develops Water Spray System for Dump Trucks (LGI-2731)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Jamaica, N.Y., has developed the J.R. EZ HOSE, a water spray system that keeps the air in the working area of a dumpster-type truck clean and dust-free during the disposal of demolition materials, such as sheetrock, insulation, carpeting, wood, etc. It eliminates the large smoke and dust particle cloud that is created when the demolition materials are dumped.

"My job as a truck driver inspired me to develop my idea. Manually spraying down the back of a truck takes a lot of time and energy. I thought of a way to simplify this process," said the inventor. The J.R. EZ HOSE keeps trucks clean and dust-free. It is equipped with an automatic, systematic and evenly-spaced water spray system. This replaces the standard method of using a conventional hose to manually spray the area. The result is a reduction in airborne particles floating in the air, thus protecting workers and passersby. The system is easy to affix and remove. Ultimately, it contributes to an overall healthier environment.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2731, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

