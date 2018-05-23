InventHelp Inventor Develops Way to Protect Expensive Vehicle Rims with RIMEEZ (OCC-1289)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Long Beach, Calif., knows how important it is to watch out for the rims of one's prized vehicle. "I wanted to provide a reliable way to protect alloy wheels from curb damage," he said, "so I came up with this idea."

The RIMEEZ provides effective protection for an expensive vehicle wheel rim. It prevents a curb from marring or damaging the rim. Overall, it maintains an aesthetic look. It also eliminates the need for repair or replacement.

