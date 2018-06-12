InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Cooling Unit (CNC-207)

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was roofing on a very hot day and could not get cool," said an inventor from Salisbury, N.C. "This inspired me to develop a wearable device that would cool me down quickly, even when I am working out in the hot sun."

He created a prototype for the COOLING HEAD UNIT to offer an efficient way to keep cool. The accessory ensures that the user remains comfortable on hot, sunny days. This reduces the risk of heat-related injuries. It enables the individual to work productively in the heat. In addition, the invention allows for comfortable wear.