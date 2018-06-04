InventHelp Inventor Develops Window Tinting System for Motor Vehicles (MTN-3033)

"I developed my idea because even if a car has tinted windows, the front window is not. The sun still enters through that window, heating the interior and making the leather seats hot. In addition, interior contents are still visible. My invention will completely blacken all windows," said the inventor. The AUTO-SHADE blocks out bright sunlight to keep the interior cooler while away. It prevents sun damage to interior surfaces and materials. In addition, it obstructs the view to the interior to prevent a break-in attempt. This system will provide an attractive and classy appearance to the vehicle. It is available as original equipment or in after-market form.

