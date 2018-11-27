InventHelp Inventor Develops Windshield Sunlight Shield (JMC-2151)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Canton, Ill., has developed the patent pending SUN BLOCKER, a fully-adjustable, sunlight-blocking device for protecting the eyes of motorists and improving forward visibility.

"I commuted for many years driving East in the morning and West in the evening. I always put my hand or hat up to block the sunlight out of my vision. I developed my invention as an easier solution to this common driving problem," said the inventor. The SUN BLOCKER intercepts bright sunlight as it enters the front windshield. This will protect the driver's eyes against annoying and potentially-dangerous glare. This may help to avoid any unnecessary visibility-related accidents. This shield provides full eye comfort for a motorist. It prevents eyestrain, headaches and fatigue caused by prolonged exposure to sunlight. This will ultimately improve safety, comfort and control. This shield offers an easy-to-apply and use design that is fully adjustable.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-JMC-2151, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

