InventHelp Inventor Develops Wound Care Bandage (AAT-4005)

An inventor from Griffin, Ga., has invented C-SECTION BANDAID/ TRANSVERSE INCISION BANDAID, a modified wound dressing that helps to protect injuries from infection. "I am a surviving fibroid patient and when I was in the hospital, I realized they didn't have a bandage designed to cover my wound," said the inventor. "I decided to invent it myself." C-SECTION BANDAID/ TRANSVERSE INCISION BANDAID simplifies the wound care process by protecting the delicate area from water and microbial infiltration. It helps keep an open wound or surgical incision free of debris, therefore reducing the risk of complications such as delayed healing, re-injury of healing tissues, excessive scarring, and infection.

This invention eliminates the need to touch an open wound once it has been cleaned. Additionally, it saves time that would be spent replacing bandages and caring for a slowly healing wound. Its unique design would provide wound patients with peace of mind that their incision would be protected.

