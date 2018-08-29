InventHelp Inventor Develops Zipper Assistance Device (FLA-3073)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., has developed the patent pending EZ ZIP, a device that will aid individuals when trying to pull up zippers found upon various garments, especially on the back of dresses.

"I live alone, and one day in particular, I had difficulty trying to zip the zipper on the back of my dress. I ended up carefully using a dry-cleaning coat hanger to zip my delicate lace dress," said the inventor. The EZ ZIP provides a means to more easily pull up a zipper without assistance. It eliminates the frustration of wrestling with a zipper when trying to fasten clothing. This will offer an individual greater ease when dressing. In turn, this will provide a sense of independence and accomplishment. Using this device will prevent damage to clothing that may occur when trying to fasten a zipper. In addition, it will reduce the stress placed upon an individual's arms, especially if one has limitation of movement. Finally, using this device will ensure a garment fits properly.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3073, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

