InventHelp Inventor: Ensure Reliable Self-Defense With 3 IN 1 DEFENSE (SDB-1121)

News provided by

InventHelp

12:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Murrieta, Calif., knows the importance of adequate self-defensive contingency plans. "I wanted to provide my daughters with something that could help protect them in a reliable and effective manner," he said, "so I ended up developing this idea to meet that need."

The 3 IN 1 DEFENSE allows for reliable and effective self-defense. It helps to fend off assailants and other threats, as well as draws attention from bystanders, neighbors, etc. As a result, it promotes safety and peace of mind.

Compact, portable, versatile, easy to use and non-lethal, the 3 IN 1 DEFENSE eliminates the need to carry multiple weapons.

The inventor has created a prototype of his idea.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-SDB-1121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-ensure-reliable-self-defense-with-3-in-1-defense-sdb-1121-300651481.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

Also from this source

13:15 ET InventHelp Inventor Develops Way to Protect Expensive Vehicle...

13:15 ET InventHelp Inventor Develops Sound-Control Drum Accessory...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor: Ensure Reliable Self-Defense With 3 IN 1 DEFENSE (SDB-1121)

News provided by

InventHelp

12:30 ET