PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Murrieta, Calif., knows the importance of adequate self-defensive contingency plans. "I wanted to provide my daughters with something that could help protect them in a reliable and effective manner," he said, "so I ended up developing this idea to meet that need."
The 3 IN 1 DEFENSE allows for reliable and effective self-defense. It helps to fend off assailants and other threats, as well as draws attention from bystanders, neighbors, etc. As a result, it promotes safety and peace of mind.
Compact, portable, versatile, easy to use and non-lethal, the 3 IN 1 DEFENSE eliminates the need to carry multiple weapons.
The inventor has created a prototype of his idea.
The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-SDB-1121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-ensure-reliable-self-defense-with-3-in-1-defense-sdb-1121-300651481.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article