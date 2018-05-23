InventHelp Inventor: Ensure Reliable Self-Defense With 3 IN 1 DEFENSE (SDB-1121)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Murrieta, Calif., knows the importance of adequate self-defensive contingency plans. "I wanted to provide my daughters with something that could help protect them in a reliable and effective manner," he said, "so I ended up developing this idea to meet that need."

The 3 IN 1 DEFENSE allows for reliable and effective self-defense. It helps to fend off assailants and other threats, as well as draws attention from bystanders, neighbors, etc. As a result, it promotes safety and peace of mind.