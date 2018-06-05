InventHelp Inventor Ergonomic Plumber's Apparatus (CKL-1034)

An inventor from Malta, Ill., has invented PLUMBER'S BEST FRIEND, a specially-designed apparatus that enables a plumber to work at an ergonomically comfortable angle when undertaking a task beneath a sink. "The idea for this invention came to me after I witnessed a plumber struggling while on the job," said the inventor. "He was in pain and having trouble angling himself appropriately to complete the task at hand." PLUMBER'S BEST FRIEND supports the user's body at a comfortable angle, enabling them to work at an ergonomically appropriate angle while under a sink.

This invention eliminates the need for a plumber to contort their body to complete a task. Because of that, it enables them to work more effectively and efficiently, saving time.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1034, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-ergonomic-plumbers-apparatus-ckl-1034-300658300.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

