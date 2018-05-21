InventHelp Inventor: Hands-Free Access to Secure Mobile Devices Invented (AVZ-1555)

An inventor from Lynchburg, Va., has invented the patent-pending ELECTRONICS SECURITY PROTOCOL, a proposed approach to providing secure access to mobile devices and personal computers without having to enter a passcode. "The company I work for used radio frequency identification security at work and many automakers are starting to use the same technology," said the inventor. "I thought it would be a good form of security for cell phones and other devices." ELECTRONICS SECURITY PROTOCOL enhances the user's authentication process for their mobile devices, allowing them to instantly access their secure devices without having to enter a passcode, saving time and effort, or they may choose to enhance their security by adding an additional invisible double authentication protocol.

This device is especially beneficial while in single authentication mode for individuals behind the wheel of a car, as it eliminates the need to pull over or avert one's eyes while driving to input a password into their device.

