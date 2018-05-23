"I developed my invention due to personal experience. People who use mobility walkers usually get tired and have to stop and rest by sitting on the seat. My invention will allow users to choose between walking and riding," said the inventor. The HOVER WALKER allows the user to increase strength by preventing injury and overexertion from walking too far. This improved walker will empower patients to become an active participant in their recovery and ongoing well-being. It will foster a sense of independence and accomplishment for people with disabilities. This walker will be appreciated by individuals with lower extremity disabilities as well as patients recovering from surgery.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-OCM-1218, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-improved-mobility-walker-with-modern-technology-ocm-1218-300651479.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

