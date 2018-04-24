InventHelp Inventor Invents Digital Option for Metal Coins DLL- 3384

He developed ECS to simplify the buying and selling of goods and services and safeguard against the loss or theft of coins. It not only saves time and effort but is easy to learn and adapt to any transaction in which goods and services are bought and sold. At the same time, it reduces the chances of mistakes by merchants in calculating change for cash transactions. It is also more convenient than carrying and keeping track of conventional coins. In addition, this innovative invention is effective, reliable and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal interests inspired the idea. "The use of coins in business often has problems associated with risk exposure and time wasted on driving to banks, so I wanted to find a more efficient way to transact the business of buying and selling," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

