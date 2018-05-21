InventHelp Inventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Aransas Pass, Texas, was tired of every lattice eroding, so she decided that there should be a way to ensure lattice longevity. "Eventually, I designed the LATTICE SAVER," she said.
This invention provides optimal support for a free-standing lattice. It minimizes the effects of erosion, which prevents the lattice from leaning or falling over. Overall, it promotes stability and peace of mind.
Ergonomic and easy to use, the LATTICE SAVER maintains the aesthetic appearance of the lattice. It's ideal for landscapers, groundskeepers, gardeners and DIYers.
