InventHelp Inventor: MAT SLIDER Invented (SKC-439)

The MAT SLIDER provides an effective way for athletes to increase foot speed, and improve technique and movement. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional training methods. As a result, it could help to enhance speed, stamina and endurance, and it helps to strengthen muscles in the legs, while delivering cardiovascular exercise as well. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, the MAT SLIDER is producible in design variations.



The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables athletes to easily practice various foot techniques and exercises. It focuses on improving foot speed while delivering cardiovascular exercise and total body movement for every user."



The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SKC-439, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

