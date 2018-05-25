InventHelp Inventor: Monitoring System Invented for Pool Chlorine Levels (FLA-3000)

He developed a prototype for LIQUID CHLORINE AUTOMATIC DISPENSER to automatically manage a pool's chlorine level for optimum pool maintenance. As such, it prevents the negative effects of an overabundance of chlorine on skin, hair and clothing as well as the damage it can cause to pool parts. At the same time, it prevents algae formation on pool surfaces from insufficient chlorine, saving the time, effort and expense of shocking to remove algae. This system is also easy to set up and adjust. In addition, it is convenient, effective and designed to save money on chlorine by only using enough to be on the level required.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "As a swimming pool owner, I know all too well the effort and expense required to alleviate problems resulting from insufficient levels of chlorine in the water. Specifically, I wanted to prevent the formation of algae," he said.

