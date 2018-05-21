"As a licensed cosmetologist and hairstylist, I have cut my fingers countless times when cutting hair. This is a common complaint with other stylists, too. My invention will prevent these painful cuts from occurring," said the inventor. The BLADE BLOCKER provides a protective barrier between a sharp pair of scissors, shears and razors and the stylist's skin. The covering will also provide the user with greater accuracy and effectiveness while cutting hair. Use of this covering will prevent injuries and possible loss of income. In addition, it will foster greater customer satisfaction.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-DPH-162, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-protective-barrier-for-hairstylists-invented-dph-162-300651084.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

