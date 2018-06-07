InventHelp Inventor Protective Develops Door Stopper for Homes and Businesses (CCP-1368)

"I noticed in my home that every wall in back of a door had a hole in it due to it swinging too hard. I also noticed that the door stop itself had cracked the borders, which looked bad when the door was closed," said the inventor. The DOOR ATTENDANT keeps the door from hitting and damaging the wall surface behind the door. It holds or secures the swinging hinged door to contacted wall surface. In addition, it prevents the door from drifting away from a completely open position. The stopper is available in many colors and material styles, thus allowing it to completely blend in with the surrounding surface area. It also comes in handy when trying to cover existing holes due to damage.

