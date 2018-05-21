InventHelp Inventor: SEAL-V TARP Allows For More Convenient Tarping of Flatbed Loads (DPH-144)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarping large flatbed loads can be a tedious and laborious task, and removing the tarp after use also can be a hassle. In order to streamline this process, an inventor from Greeley, Colo., came up with the SEAL-V TARP.

This improved tarp allows for easier tarping of flatbed loads that are up to 53 feet long and have up to 8-foot dropdowns. It prevents struggle and strain in deployment and removal, as well as allows for more compact and convenient storage. As a result, it promotes efficiency and productivity.