InventHelp Inventor: SEAL-V TARP Allows For More Convenient Tarping of Flatbed Loads (DPH-144)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tarping large flatbed loads can be a tedious and laborious task, and removing the tarp after use also can be a hassle. In order to streamline this process, an inventor from Greeley, Colo., came up with the SEAL-V TARP.
This improved tarp allows for easier tarping of flatbed loads that are up to 53 feet long and have up to 8-foot dropdowns. It prevents struggle and strain in deployment and removal, as well as allows for more compact and convenient storage. As a result, it promotes efficiency and productivity.
Ergonomic and easy to use, and featuring a compactible design, the SEAL-V TARP is ideal for all flatbed trucking companies.
The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-DPH-144, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
