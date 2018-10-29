InventHelp Inventors Create Oral Care Product (PHO-2133)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors from Tucson, Ariz., wanted to fulfill the need for an improved tool through which to practice oral hygiene.

The HAPPY SMILES allows a user to more quickly brush their teeth because it does the brushing for you. It is convenient and practical. It also frees a user's hands while brushing their teeth. The HAPPY SMILES cleans all sides, or surfaces, of the upper and lower teeth at the same time. It also cleans between the teeth and along the gum line. Additionally, it helps establish a lifelong practice of proper oral care.

"We wanted to design a way to help develop a better dental routine for kids," said one of the inventors.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

