InventHelp Inventors Develop All-In-One Headphones/Music Player Device (AAT-4274)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Stone Mountain, Ga., have developed the MUSIC ON THE GO, a modified set of headphones. They include a digital music player incorporated into their design and thus provide a convenient combination of accessories for music enthusiasts. A prototype model is available upon request. In addition, a patent is pending.

"We just thought there could be an easier way to listen to music through headphones. We developed our all-on-one item so users can enjoy listening to music of their choice through a set of headphones. The user only needs to carry this one unit for all their music and listening needs," said the inventors. The MUSIC ON THE GO provides a convenient combination of accessories for music enthusiasts. It integrates a set of headphones and a digital music player into one unit. This eliminates the need to use and carry each component separately. It also eliminates the hassles of ear buds falling out, as well as becoming tangled. This portable device may save space and enhance convenience, and is sure to provide users with a variety of listening options.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4274, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

