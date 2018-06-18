InventHelp Inventors Develop Automotive Lifting Device (BTM-2424)

"We were inspired to develop our invention after witnessing low-sitting vehicles on the side of the road. The owners were unable to change a tire due to the low profile. Our invention will offer a safe way to raise a lowered car in order to use a standard jack," said the inventors. The SIDE KICK provides the lift needed to slip a jack into position for use. This will assist a motorist with preparing a car for a tire change or other service. This safe and user-friendly device will speed up work on a car, thus preventing an individual from being delayed and becoming frustrated.

