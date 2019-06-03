InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient First Aid Accessory (LCC-4085)

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Shoemakersville, Pa., thought there could be a more efficient and convenient way to utilize first aid bandages and cream, so they invented the FIRST AID IDEA.

The invention provides an easier way to access bandages and antibiotic cream when needed. In doing so, it saves time and effort. As a result, it provides added convenience and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design eliminates the need to struggle and search for first aid supplies."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4085, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

