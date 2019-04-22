InventHelp Inventors Develop Electronic-Device Holder for Chairs in Barbershops and Salons (CNC-410)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Being a barber for 13 years, I've seen the evolution of technology and how kids depend on their parents' smart devices for entertainment," said one of two inventors from Kannapolis, N.C. "My customers are so glued to their phones and tablets that I have a hard time cutting and styling their hair because they won't sit up straight. We invented this specialized device to hold a phone or tablet in a hands-free manner so that clients maintain good posture and let the barber or stylist do their hair."

They developed the patent pending NEO 2000 to conveniently hold a mobile phone or tablet so that the customer can view the screen easily. The device features a hands-free design so that the customer does not have to hold the device. It ensures that the customer is sitting up straight in the optimal position for cutting and styling hair. This enables barbers and stylists to work more quickly and efficiently, which prevents schedule backups caused by customers delaying services by getting distracted with their devices. Additionally, the unit ensures better customer service and better results.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

