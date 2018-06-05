InventHelp Inventors Develop Enhanced Automated External Defibrillator (AED) (NAV-1116)

They developed the patent-pending MAYDAY AUTO CONNECT to enable the person operating the defibrillator to focus on the directions provided by the AED. The unit saves the operator from having to make a potentially frustrating phone call. It also helps first responders arrive at the destination quickly and safely. This gives the patient the advantage of more time under care. The AED is designed for ease of operation. Furthermore, it also is usable for training purposes.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NAV-1116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

