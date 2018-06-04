InventHelp Inventors Develop Fuel Gauge Accessory for Motorcycles (AVZ-1674)

"We were inspired to develop our invention after running out of gas in our custom motorcycle, which had no fuel gauge. We decided to build a gauge on our own and created a working model as a result," said the inventors. The FLUID LEVEL INDICATOR protects motorcyclists from running out of gas. It keeps the rider alert and informed, which may save them time and effort. This gauge will help reduce the risk of accident involvement. In addition, it may prevent the hassle and expense of calling upon a roadside service. This gauge is adaptable to various makes and models of motorcycles, boats, personal watercraft, ATVs and just about anything with a fuel tank. Furthermore, this gauge can also be used to measure and monitor various fluid levels on everything from farm equipment to RVs.

