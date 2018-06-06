"We invented our improved apron to provide convenience to anyone who cooks or bakes. Pot holders will be right at a user's fingertips when needed," said the inventors. The APRON AID protects the wearer's clothing while cooking or baking. In addition, it protects hands from the heat from various pots, pans, dishes, etc. The design of this new apron will provide readily available and easily accessible pot holders. It eliminates the time, energy and aggravation searching for pot holders. The two-in-one design will save users money. The apron is producible in a range of materials, colors and design patterns.

The original design was submitted to the Portland office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-POO-334, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-improved-kitchen-apron-poo-334-300658627.html

SOURCE InventHelp

