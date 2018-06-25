InventHelp Inventors Develop Protection for Shirt Collars and Cuffs (MTN-3026)

They developed the COLLAR PROTECTOR to create a barrier between skin and the collar and cuffs. The invention protects the collar and cuff from perspiration, dirt and oil. This ensures that the collar and cuffs remain clean and tidy, which reduces the need to launder or dry-clean shirts as frequently. The set of accessories saves the wearer from potential embarrassment caused by ring around the collar. Additionally, all of this prolongs the wearable life of the garment.

