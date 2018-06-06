InventHelp Inventors Develop Protector for Work-Pants' Pockets (POO-347)

They created a prototype for the CLIP ON TOOL SHEATH to protect the fabric of the pockets of work pants from wear and tear caused by tool clips. The accessory safeguards pockets against rips and tears. This reduces the need to mend pockets as frequently. It also saves the user from having to buy new work pants as often. The invention eliminates the need for any device to hold tools that has to be belted on. Additionally, it is designed for simplicity and ease of use.

The original design was submitted to the Portland office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-POO-347, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

