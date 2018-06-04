InventHelp Inventors Develop Public Parking Smartphone App (AAT-2060)

"Finding available and suitable parking can sometimes be a difficult task. Our mobile app will provide motorists with a means to locate available parking quickly and effortlessly," said the inventors. The ZEBRA FAST PARKING directs motorists to available parking spaces in parking garages, decks and other paid parking facilities. It easily locates a nearby and available parking spot by providing motorists with real-time parking accessibility. The app is easy to install and use on any mobile device.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AAT-2060, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

