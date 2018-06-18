"Our baby struggled with holding his bottle, which caused it to drop. This was especially frustrating when traveling in the car. We developed our invention to provide a way for infants or adults to securely hold their own bottles, sippy cups or fork/spoon," said the inventors. The GRIP AND SIP secures an item in a baby's hands or for those with a physical disability. This will prevent a child or adult with a disability from tossing or dropping the item. In turn, this will prevent the item from being contaminated with dirt and germs. Using this accessory will eliminate the game of "fetch" that a baby often plays with Mom and Dad. This set allows infants to learn to feed themselves at an earlier age, which encourages independence.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3369, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-secure-baby-bottle-accessory-cba-3369-300667302.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

