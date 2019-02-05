InventHelp Inventors Develop Storage Caddy for Hair-Styling Tools (POO-461)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed something that would hold multiple hair-care appliances," said one of two inventors from La Pine, Ore. "I came up with this idea so that I could keep a curling iron, flat iron, blow dryer, etc., close by so that I could grab them and use them quickly, and place them back safely."

They developed the APPLIANCE HOLDER/SALON/HOME to offer a convenient place to store various hair-care appliances, such as a curling iron flat iron or blow dryer. The unit keeps these tools readily accessible for use. It helps to prevent burns and injuries. The accessory features a visually appealing design that is usable in commercial salons as well as homes. In addition, it is easy to use and heat-resistant up to 450 degrees.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-POO-461, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

