They created a prototype for the CAMPBELL CLAW to provide a more efficient way to move and reposition heavy-duty hoses, cables and dock lines. The tool eliminates the need to bend over to move a heavy hose, cable, etc. This prevents back injuries by avoiding repetitive bending and lifting motions. It also saves time and effort. Additionally, the invention is made of durable materials.

The original design was submitted to the Boston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BMA-5079, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-tool-for-moving-heavy-duty-hoses-cables-etc-bma-5079-300658206.html

SOURCE InventHelp

