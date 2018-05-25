InventHelp Inventors Develop Versatile Rental Vehicle (TST-341)

They developed the patent pending SIMPLE RV to enable a customer to rent a customized vehicle. The invention is suitable for use as an RV, toy hauler or moving truck. It can be equipped with various amenities, including showers, toilets, stoves, etc. The idea eliminates the need to rent or purchase a costly RV. It addresses a current issue with RV rental scarcity. Furthermore, the vehicle is wheelchair-accessible.

