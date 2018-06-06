"We grew tired of always looking for a place to charge our cell phones. We developed our invention as a convenient way to charge cellular telephones while on the go," said the inventors. The MATTHEW allows for battery charging in a very convenient and automatic manner. It automatically charges the phone throughout the day. It uses a "green" source of renewable power to accomplish this. This will, in turn, eliminate the need for a traditional power grid. This unit has a lightweight and compact design and is sophisticated and user-friendly.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-528, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-wireless-cell-phone-charger-hun-528-300658375.html

SOURCE InventHelp

