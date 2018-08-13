InventHelp Inventors Develops Dual-Purpose Infant Seat (RIC-111)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventional child car seats that convert to a carrier for outside the car keep infants safe and comfortable, but their sturdy construction also makes them too heavy to carry for very long. Thanks to the creative thinking of two inventor's from Fredericksburg, Va., there is now a new child car seat that solves this problem.

They developed a prototype for E-Z CARRIER to provide an alternative to carrying an infant in a heavy car seat/carrier after leaving the car. As such, it prevents physical strain from carrying the infant and the carrier together for long periods while still keeping the infant comfortable and safe. At the same time, it saves space since it eliminates the need for a full-size stroller. This handy invention is also versatile, practical and easy to use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was concerned about parents having to struggle to carry the seat because of the combined weight of the child and the carrier and wanted to lighten their load," one of them said.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-RIC-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

