InventHelp Inventors Develops Ear Bud Storage Accessory (ROH-573)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Rochester, N.Y., have developed the MOBILE DEVICE EARPHONE/HEADSET WRAP/HOLDER ACCESSORY, an aftermarket accessory for a mobile device. It neatly stores a pair of ear bud-style headphones upon the device.

"We are always losing our ear buds, which forces us to buy new pairs. This was becoming an expensive habit. We developed our invention to keep ear buds connected to a mobile device so they were always readily available and tangle-free," said the inventors. The MOBILE DEVICE EARPHONE/HEADSET WRAP/HOLDER ACCESSORY, patent pending, allows users to always have a safe and secure location to store their ear buds. It ensures ear buds are always readily available and easily accessible. It also ensures headphones do not become damaged due to tangling. This accessory is simple to apply and remove. Finally, it offers a novel, convenient, all-in-one design.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ROH-573, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

