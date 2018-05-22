InventHelp Inventor's Invention Allows For More Convenient Carrying of and Access to Supplies During Physical Activities (HLW-1496)

The patent-pending I SPORTS BAG enables a user to carry and access a water/sports drink bottle, cell phone, earbuds and other items during fitness or other activities in a more convenient manner. It eliminates the need to carry multiple items separately, as well as prevents hassle and struggle. Also, RFID protection ensures password security.



Ergonomic, compact, and versatile, the I SPORTS BAG is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, hikers, fishermen, athletes, etc.



The original design was submitted to the Hollywood office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-HLW-1496, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-invention-allows-for-more-convenient-carrying-of-and-access-to-supplies-during-physical-activities-hlw-1496-300651275.html

SOURCE InventHelp

