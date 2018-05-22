InventHelp Inventor's Invention Allows For More Convenient Carrying of and Access to Supplies During Physical Activities (HLW-1496)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Miami, Fla., knows how difficult it can be to take along and keep track of items such as cell phones and earbuds while out and about or doing physical activities. "I'm a single parent who performs many different tasks outside, and I need something to organize my cell phone, earbuds, etc., and keep them handy at all times," she said. "My invention meets that need."
The patent-pending I SPORTS BAG enables a user to carry and access a water/sports drink bottle, cell phone, earbuds and other items during fitness or other activities in a more convenient manner. It eliminates the need to carry multiple items separately, as well as prevents hassle and struggle. Also, RFID protection ensures password security.
Ergonomic, compact, and versatile, the I SPORTS BAG is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, hikers, fishermen, athletes, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Hollywood office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-HLW-1496, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-invention-allows-for-more-convenient-carrying-of-and-access-to-supplies-during-physical-activities-hlw-1496-300651275.html
SOURCE InventHelp
