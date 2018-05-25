InventHelp LACI'S DUST FREE NAIL DRILL Invented (DLL-3366)

LACI'S DUST FREE NAIL DRILL provides an effective way to remove nail dust and other particles from the air. In doing so, it ensures that the air around a nail station remains clean. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it could improve sanitary conditions. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for nail salons. Additionally, LACI'S DUST FREE NAIL DRILL is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps the air stay clean and fresh during a manicure."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

